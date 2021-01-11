Martine McCutcheon has spilled all about her time on The Masked Singer.

The new series of The Masked Singer continued on Saturday on ITV and singer & actress Martine McCutcheon was the third singer to be unmasked as Swan.

The third show saw five characters performing for the second time as Swan, Dragon, Sausage, Robin and Badger all took to the stage.

Joel Dommett, Sausage, Robin, Swan, Badger and Dragon. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

After all had performed, it was Swan and Sausage that found themselves in the bottom two with Swan the next character to ‘take it off,’ revealing Martine McCutcheon.

On signing up for the show, Martine shared: "After lockdown I missed performing live and I thought it would be fun to perform in disguise. It’s liberating to take on a whole new persona."

She continued: "It was taken very seriously, I’ve never known anything quite like it. From the moment we left our house we had to wear a disguise and it felt like I was going to rob a bank haha!

"It was so well organised, not once did I see another contestant which made it even more exciting but also quite frustrating as I was dying to know who everyone was."

Martine McCutcheon is Swan. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

Speaking about her identity as Swan, Martine enthused: "I thought the outfit was spectacular, very grand and full of sparkle. It was definitely my cup of tea! I was able to push everything to the max as a show girl and be very theatrical and elegant - I loved it!

"We spoke about a few different animal ideas but we all felt that the songs I’d be singing and the type of performer that I am, that the Swan would be the perfect fit."

The Love Actually actress added: "The whole team was incredible.

"The voice coaches, amazing choreographers, dancers and the outfits felt so exciting. They don’t make many shows like this anymore and there are all these performers dying to entertain with some stardust and glitter.

"This show definitely gives you that and I think we need it more than ever. I was so happy to have been asked to take part in something so huge and exciting!"

Martine McCutcheon is Swan. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

The panel had many guesses about Swan's identity, with Pussycat Dolls singers Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt both named.

But Jonathan Ross was the one who got it spot on, correctly identifying Martine.

On leaving, she said: "I felt like I was just getting started and had just managed to stay stood up in my outfit.

"I’d have loved to have shown off my voice more with different songs but I also felt really relieved as I was so hot and claustrophobic - it was nice to be able to see and breathe again!"

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturdays at 7PM.

Picture: ITV