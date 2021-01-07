The Cabins continues tonight on ITV2 as another new couple join the show.

In this evening's episode (7 January), Welsh Binman Joel Joshua Rees arrives at Stag’s Mount and is immediately impressed by his new accommodation, eager to get in the kitchen to emulate Gordon Ramsay.

Fellow Welsh native Jess Evans arrives soon after and says she is looking for someone chatty, fun and sociable - the male version of her.

Jess is keen to know what Joel’s job is as he reveals he is a binman.

Jess says: “Stop! That’s amazing.”

Shocked by Jess’ reaction, Joel says: “Really?!”

Jess says: “I love that. Growing up every time the bin men came down the street, we used to take them bottles of squash and pop.”

Joel says: “You’re the binman’s favourite people!”

Later that evening, the pair decide to get into their onesies for dinner, as Jess details her unexpected fear of baked beans and how a hangover prompted her to try her first ever cheese toastie.

Jess and Joel chat to Joel’s brother in their onesies.

As Joel attempts to cook up a storm, burning the burger buns in the process, he video calls his brother to discuss his date.

Jess emerges in her unicorn onesie and Joel says to his brother: “She’s coming down now. Do you want to say ‘hello’ to her?” Is it already time to meet the family?

And when it comes to their first night’s sleep in Stag’s Mount, will they cuddle up or sleep separately?

The next morning it’s time for the couple to decide whether they want to stay at the Cabin for another night. Although sparks have been flying between the pair, Jess may have some reservations. Will she share them with Joel? And will they extend their stay or is it check out time already?

Meanwhile, in Otter's Pocket, Sarah and Charlotte are invited out of their Cabin for a candlelit dinner for two. And while they enjoy their meal, talk turns to their looming big decision - do they leave The Cabins as a couple, or go their separate ways?

Sarah and Charlotte share a romantic dinner on their last night in The Cabin.

Charlotte says: “I know that I like you and I do think that you like me?”

Sarah says: “I wouldn’t have kissed you back last night.”

Charlotte jokes: “I threw myself at you in the hot tub!”

Back at the Cabin, the pair are listening to music and joking around when Sarah decides to give Charlotte a lapdance.

A delighted Charlotte says: “This is such a dream. I am not doing that for you!”

Sparks continue to fly between the pair and they share a kiss.

The next morning arrives and the girls sit down and deliberate their decision as they discuss the future beyond Otter’s Pocket.

Will Sarah and Charlotte be leaving with each other and continue their relationship beyond the Cabin or decide to call it quits?

Finally, in Beaver's Burrow, Robyn and Mamudo appear to be getting on well as they spend their second night together.

Mamudo is keen to know how Robyn really feels about him. He says: “Let's get to the juicy question. Are you really into me then?”

Mamudo and Robyn in the kitchen.

But before Robyn can answer, Mamudo receives a call from his friend. While he’s enjoying getting to know Robyn, Mamudo says to his friend: “We need to make sure if we’re leaving here, it’s going to get somewhere. I’m not wasting my time.”

That evening, Robyn throws Mamudo an intimate belated birthday party complete with a banner, balloons and a birthday cake. But Mamudo is mostly impressed with the effort Robyn has gone to.

The pair play a game where each of them hold a balloon between their bodies. The aim is to pop their own balloon by pushing their bodies together but who has what it takes?

As the evening progresses, Mamudo gets ‘hangry’ as Robyn struggles to cook sweet potato wedges in time to go with his meal. And it seems he could be having a change of heart. While the pair eat dinner he confesses to his friend over text that he feels he is doing everything around the Cabin.

The next morning, Mamudo still has his reservations. Texting his friend, he says “She has the looks but it needs to be more than that. If she tries harder, we’ll definitely be a good match.”

The time soon comes for the couple to make their decision. Will they extend their stay and continue getting to know each other, or do their differences mean they are ready to call time on their short-lived romance?

The Cabins continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and is available to catch up on the ITV Hub.