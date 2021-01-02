The Masked Singer recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from week 2

Here's a full recap of this week's instalment of The Masked Singer 2021 UK with all the performances and latest reveal.

The new series of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV each Saturday.

Across 8 shows a brand new selection of twelve famous faces will be taking to the stage while keeping their identities secret with elaborate outfits.

The panel - TV personality Jonathan Ross, presenter Davina McCall, comedian Mo Gilligan and singer Rita Ora - will be trying to find out who is behind the mask after each performance.

This second show (2 January) in the new series saw viewers introduced to the remaining characters as they performed for the first time. Harlequin, Blob, Seahorse, Viking, Bush Baby and Grandfather Clock all made their debuts before one was unmasked.

Watch all the performances and LATEST reveal below...

Harlequin

Harlequin performed Diamonds by Rihanna.

Blob

Blob performed Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson.

Seahorse

Seahorse performed Can't Get You Out Of My Head by Kylie Minogue.

Viking

Viking performed Songbird by Fleetwood Mac

Bushbaby

Bushbaby performed Delilah by Tom Jones.

Grandfather Clock

Grandfather Clock performed Rock Around The Clock by Bill Haley.

Seahorse is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Harlequin, Seahorse and Grandfather Clock that found themselves in the bottom three and it was Seahorse who would answer ‘who’s that behind the mask?’ and she was revealed to be Spice Girl Mel B.

