Who is Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer? Their identity was officially revealed in tonight's episode.

The Masked Singer UK series 2 is airing Saturday evenings on ITV.

The singing competition sees famous faces go head to head to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the contestants on the show in 2021 is Grandfather Clock - the original Tik Tok who will be making every second on stage count.

In the first week, Grandfather Clock performed Rock Around The Clock by Bill Haley before returning this week with You Make Me Feel So Young by Frank Sinatra.

Who is Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer?

In tonight's episode (16 January), Grandfather Clock was unmasked as former Swindon & England footballer and manager Glenn Hoddle.

Big clues to Grandfather Clock's identity had included a significant connection to football as well as links to Swindon and Bulgaria.

Grandfather Clock also revealed that they've never been academic but had been called a genius.

In week two, Grandfather Clock offered up two lies and a truth: "I've never worked in a bank but I'm great at saving", "A Prime Minister once compared our jobs", "People always give me stuff they don't like."

Many fans had correctly guessed Glenn Hoddle's identity while other guesses from viewers and the panel included Peter Shilton, David James and David Seaman.

More contestants on the show in 2021 are Seahorse, Alien, Bush Baby, Robin, Blob, Harlequin, Swan, Sausage, Dragon, Viking and Badger.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV Hub.

