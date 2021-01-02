Who is Blob on The Masked Singer? Fans think they've figured it out!

Who is Blob on The Masked Singer? Fans of the show think they already know!

The Masked Singer UK is back airing Saturday evenings on ITV.

Advertisements

The series sees famous faces go head to head to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the contestants on the second series is Blob - Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on Blob?!

In their first appearance on the show tonight (2 January), Blob performed Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson.

And viewers immediately thought they recognised the voice.

Who is Blob on The Masked Singer?

Although Blob's identity has yet to be officially revealed, fans of the show are sure it's Lenny Henry.

"Who thinks blob is Lenny Henry? #MaskedSingerUK" one wrote on Twitter.

Advertisements

Another added: "Watching #TheMaskedSingerUK I reckon The Blob is deffo Lenny Henry"

A third agreed: "Watching #TheMaskedSingerUK and am thinking Blob=Lenny Henry????."

On the show, Blob revealed clues including that they had recorded a demo for Simon Cowell.

Their VT also hinted they had a connection to schools or teaching.

For now, we'll have to keep watching to see if the theory proves correct.

The Masked Singer 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

More contestants in the series in 2020 are Dragon, Seahorse, Sausage, Alien, Grandfather Clock, Blob, Robin, Viking, Bush Baby, Badger, Swan and Harlequin.

Advertisements

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV.