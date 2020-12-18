RuPaul's Drag Race 2021 is coming to the UK - here's all you need to know about season two!

Confirmed to air in 2021 on online via BBC iPlayer/BBC Three, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's second series is set to start soon.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK judges

Like the original US seasons and new UK outing, RuPaul herself will decide who is crowned the UK's Next Drag Superstar, with fan favourite Michelle Visage by her side as a permanent judge.

Drag Race superfans Alan Carr and Graham Norton will both be back as resident rotating judges, alternating on a weekly basis alongside various guest judges.

Guest judges set to appear across the series are Elizabeth Hurley, MNEK, Sheridan Smith, Jourdan Dunn and Lorraine Kelly.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 release date

An exact start date for series 2 has now been confirmed! Drag Race UK will start on Thursday, 14 January at 7PM.

Episodes will be available to watch online via BBC Three.

Meanwhile, all series of the US show are available to watch on Netflix UK here.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK queens and format

The Queens on Drag Race UK were confirmed earlier this year.

They are Tayce, Lawrence Chaney, Cherry Valentine, Tia Kofi, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Sister Sister, Joe Black, Ellie Diamond, Asttina Mandella, and A’Whora.

With Queens representing from the length and breadth of the country, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK showcases the very best of what the UK drag scene has to offer. An intense competition, the queens will slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their drag expertise. Their make-up skills, fashion sense, sewing abilities, comedy, singing, acting dancing skills, and of course lip sync skills will all be under close scrutiny.

In accordance with Drag Race mantra, all of the queens will be assessed on their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent with the bottom two queens being asked to lip sync for their lives.

Series two is even bigger than the first, with twelve queens battling it out over ten weeks, with judges RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr returning to our screens, bringing some much overdue joy to the great British public. Each week Alan or Graham will join RuPaul and Michelle on a rotational basis, alongside an extra special celebrity guest judge.

Meanwhile a third series has been confirmed.