Gemma Collins is releasing a Christmas single with Darren Day

Gemma Collins has announced she is releasing a single in a bid for Christmas Number 1.

Gemma has teamed up with her fellow Celebrity Big Brother star Darren Day for a cover of Baby it's Cold Outside.

Advertisements

The song will be released to stream and download on Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Music from Friday, December 11.

All proceeds will be going to charity.

Gemma wrote on social media: "I am SO EXCITED to let you know that my Christmas song is now on PRE - ORDER ! On SPOTIFY AMAZON and ITUNES ❄️ I hope you love it as much as me and I’m claustrophobic Darren @darrendayofficial !!

"I wanted to do something fun and fabulous for you all for charity as it’s been a tough year for all, I hope this spreads some cheer and warmth in your hearts ♥️ head over to my story to pre order !!!!! X and thank you @rebelrecs for your incredible encouragement 💫"

Alongside her single, Gemma will be back on TV this week for a Christmas special of her reality show.

Gemma Collins: Diva for Xmas will air on ITVBe on Wednesday, 9 December at 9PM.

Advertisements

A teaser reads: "Gemma Collins is getting ready for Christmas! It’s been a terrible year for most and The GC is determined to raise the nation’s spirits in a way that only she can.

"Gemma visits a turkey sanctuary to learn about the plight of the bird at this time of year, before glamming up for her Christmas card shoot. Finally, she meets up with Darren Day to record what they hope will be a chart-topping Christmas hit."