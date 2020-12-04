Alison Hammond almost turned down Big Brother for Blind Date

Alison Hammond has revealed how her TV journey could have been rather different.

The presenter first rose to fame in 2002 on Big Brother but almost decided to take part in another TV show instead.

Speaking on her brand new podcast My Life in TV with guest Olivia Attwood, Alison shared how she had to decide between Big Brother and Blind Date.

She explained: “I was actually offered Blind Date and Big Brother at exactly the same time. And I had to decide which way I was going to go.

"So, I had two paths to follow: one was Blind date and the other was Big Brother. I choose Big Brother.”

Alison of course chose Big Brother and despite finishing in eleventh place she's enjoyed a high profile TV career, recently announced as a new regular host of ITV's This Morning.

Joining Alison on her podcast, Love Islander Olivia spoke about her own reality TV appearances and how she was inspired by Katie Price.

Olivia, who has her own reality show Olivia Meets Her Match on ITVBe, said: “I would like to do the Jungle for real. Because I did that challenge [on Extra Camp] I’d like to test myself. I’m so stubborn I know I wouldn’t go back to camp without any star because I’m so stubborn with myself.”

My Life In TV is free to download from Global Player, Spotify, Acast, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Player FM, and wherever you get your podcasts.