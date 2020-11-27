The Masked Singer UK: First look at two new characters from season 2

The Masked Singer UK has revealed a first look at two of its acts from the new series.

The biggest new entertainment show of 2020 will return to ITV soon with its second season.

The second outing will feature new panellist BAFTA award-winning comedian Mo Gilligan who takes up a chair alongside Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross who all resume their celebrity sleuth roles.

Host Joel Dommett is back to preside over the unique guessing game that gripped the nation at its first outing.

Ahead of the series start date, which is still to be confirmed, first teasers have been revealed showcasing the all-new cast of characters ready to pose the question and set the challenge of discovering 'who's that behind the mask?'

Across eight shows a fresh cast of 12 celebrities, complete with new elaborate character costumes, will be singing and concealing their identities as they attempt to stump viewers and the panel alike on who they could possibly be.

You can watch a first look at two of the characters being unveiled in the videos above.

One takes the form of sausage & chips while the other appears to be some sort of alien.

All character names are yet to be announced and the full line up will be revealed soon.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV.