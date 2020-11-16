Curtis Pritchard 'signs up for Celebs Go Dating's new cast'

Curtis Pritchard has reportedly signed up for the next series of Celebs Go Dating on E4.

The hit reality series sees celebrities sent on dates with members of the public by The Celebrity Dating Agency's Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson.

Dancer Curtis is best known for his appearance on Love Island where he made the final with Maura Higgins.

The pair split shortly after the show finished and now Curtis is apparently on the look out for love once more.

The Sun newspaper reports that Curtis will be filming the show as his brother AJ Pritchard appears on I'm A Celebrity on ITV.

An insider told the tabloid: “As one of the Pritchard brothers, he’s now one of the most sought-after celebrities on the box and, thanks to being in the villa, has proven he’s a natural for reality telly.

"And of course it could also lead to Curtis having another romance similar to the one he enjoyed when he was on Love Island.”

Other names rumoured for the new series include TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Karim Zeroual, The Chase's Mark Labbett and Wayne Lineker, brother of Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker.

In a bid to meet the ongoing lockdown rules, it's been claimed that the show is set to have its latest cast isolate in a house with one another.

They will then enjoy virtual dates with members of the public as they attempt to find love.

For now, all episodes of Celebs Go Dating are available to catch up (for UK viewers) via All 4 here.