The Masked Singer UK is heading back to ITV for series 2 and here's a first look at the twelve mystery contestants.

In The Masked Singer, famous faces hit the stage in disguise with 12 new acts taking part in season 2.

Advertisements

They'll compete to put on the best musical performance all while hiding their identity elaborately and imaginatively concealed behind the mask.

The Masked Singer UK will begin Boxing Day, 26 December, on ITV.

Get a first look at all the new characters below...

The Masked Singer UK contestants

Alien

Alien hopes to dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances.

Alien. Picture: ITV

Sausage

Sausage is all wrapped up in a newspaper BUT will Sausage be the talk of the town?

Sausage. Picture: ITV

Advertisements

Dragon

Dragon is a cutie but, when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?

Dragon. Picture: ITV

Seahorse

Seahorse is a beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly

Sea Horse. Picture: ITV

Viking

Viking is armed with a sword and wearing a helmet and clearly taking this battle seriously!

Viking. Picture: ITV

Blob

Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on Blob?!

Blob. Picture: ITV

Harlequin

Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer.

Harlequin. Picture: ITV

Swan

Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings will they ruffle feathers?

Swan. Picture: ITV

Advertisements

Bush Baby

Bush Baby is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will the voice match the cute appearance?

Bushbaby. Picture: ITV

Badger

Badger steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd?

Badger. Picture: ITV

Robin

This rockin’ Robin will be hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas but planning to go the distance.

Robin. Picture: ITV

Grandfather Clock

Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.

Grandfather Clock. Picture: ITV

Comedian and presenter, Joel Dommett is back as host of the show which will see a celebrity panel - plus those at home - attempting to guess the identity of the celebrities.

Advertisements

Those on the panel for series 2 are returning chat show host Jonathan Ross; singer Rita Ora and presenter Davina McCall. They're joined by new panellist, comedian Mo Gilligan.

The Masked Singer season 2 starts on Boxing Day, 26 December at 7PM on ITV.