tellymix
Advertisements

The Masked Singer UK contestants: First look at the mystery 12 acts on season 2

Who's behind the mask? The Masked Singer UK season 2 line up

Posted by Josh Darvill
masked singer uk contestants series 2

The Masked Singer UK is heading back to ITV for series 2 and here's a first look at the twelve mystery contestants.

In The Masked Singer, famous faces hit the stage in disguise with 12 new acts taking part in season 2.

Advertisements

They'll compete to put on the best musical performance all while hiding their identity elaborately and imaginatively concealed behind the mask.

The Masked Singer UK will begin Boxing Day, 26 December, on ITV.

Get a first look at all the new characters below...

The Masked Singer UK contestants

Alien

Alien hopes to dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances.

Alien. Picture: ITV
Alien. Picture: ITV

 

Sausage

Sausage is all wrapped up in a newspaper BUT will Sausage be the talk of the town?

Sausage. Picture: ITV
Sausage. Picture: ITV

 

Advertisements

Dragon

Dragon is a cutie but, when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?

Dragon. Picture: ITV
Dragon. Picture: ITV

 

Seahorse

Seahorse is a beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly

Sea Horse. Picture: ITV
Sea Horse. Picture: ITV

 

Viking

Viking is armed with a sword and wearing a helmet and clearly taking this battle seriously!

Viking. Picture: ITV
Viking. Picture: ITV

 

Blob

Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on Blob?!

Blob. Picture: ITV
Blob. Picture: ITV

 

Harlequin

Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer.

Harlequin. Picture: ITV
Harlequin. Picture: ITV

 

Swan

Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings will they ruffle feathers?

Swan. Picture: ITV
Swan. Picture: ITV

 

Advertisements

Bush Baby

Bush Baby is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will the voice match the cute appearance?

Bushbaby. Picture: ITV
Bushbaby. Picture: ITV

 

Badger

Badger steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd?

Badger. Picture: ITV
Badger. Picture: ITV

 

Robin

This rockin’ Robin will be hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas but planning to go the distance.

Robin. Picture: ITV
Robin. Picture: ITV

 

Grandfather Clock

Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.

Grandfather Clock. Picture: ITV
Grandfather Clock. Picture: ITV

 

Comedian and presenter, Joel Dommett is back as host of the show which will see a celebrity panel - plus those at home - attempting to guess the identity of the celebrities.

Advertisements

Those on the panel for series 2 are returning chat show host Jonathan Ross; singer Rita Ora and presenter Davina McCall. They're joined by new panellist, comedian Mo Gilligan.

The Masked Singer season 2 starts on Boxing Day, 26 December at 7PM on ITV.

More on: Reality TV