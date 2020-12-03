The Masked Singer UK is heading back to ITV for series 2 and here's a first look at the twelve mystery contestants.
In The Masked Singer, famous faces hit the stage in disguise with 12 new acts taking part in season 2.
They'll compete to put on the best musical performance all while hiding their identity elaborately and imaginatively concealed behind the mask.
The Masked Singer UK will begin Boxing Day, 26 December, on ITV.
Get a first look at all the new characters below...
The Masked Singer UK contestants
Alien
Alien hopes to dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances.
Sausage
Sausage is all wrapped up in a newspaper BUT will Sausage be the talk of the town?
Dragon
Dragon is a cutie but, when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?
Seahorse
Seahorse is a beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly
Viking
Viking is armed with a sword and wearing a helmet and clearly taking this battle seriously!
Blob
Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on Blob?!
Harlequin
Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer.
Swan
Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings will they ruffle feathers?
Bush Baby
Bush Baby is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will the voice match the cute appearance?
Badger
Badger steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd?
Robin
This rockin’ Robin will be hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas but planning to go the distance.
Grandfather Clock
Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.
Comedian and presenter, Joel Dommett is back as host of the show which will see a celebrity panel - plus those at home - attempting to guess the identity of the celebrities.
Those on the panel for series 2 are returning chat show host Jonathan Ross; singer Rita Ora and presenter Davina McCall. They're joined by new panellist, comedian Mo Gilligan.
The Masked Singer season 2 starts on Boxing Day, 26 December at 7PM on ITV.