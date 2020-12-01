The start date for The Masked Singer UK's new series has been confirmed.

The biggest new entertainment show of 2020 is set to return with 12 new mystery contestants.

When does The Masked Singer start on TV?

Series 2 of The Masked Singer will begin on Boxing Day - Saturday, 26 December on ITV at 7PM.

Host Joel Dommett is back to preside over the unique guessing game that gripped the nation at its first outing.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross will also all resume their celebrity sleuth roles with new panellist , BAFTA award-winning comedian Mo Gilligan.

They take on the challenge of figuring out ‘who’s that behind the mask?’

Across eight shows a fresh cast of 12 celebrities, complete with new and ever flamboyantly elaborate character costumes, will be singing and concealing their identities as they attempt to stump viewers and the panel alike on who they could possibly be.

The new line-up will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the first series winner, Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee and triumphed over an eclectic and unexpected range of singers that numbered politician Alan Johnson, singers Kelis, Justin Hawkins, Skin, Jake Shears and Katherine Jenkins, footballer Teddy Sheringham, comedian Jason Manford and TV personality Denise Van Outen.

Alongside the mains series, a new spin-off has been confirmed.

The Masked Singer: Unmasked will be hosted by rising star and self proclaimed The Masked Singer superfan Will Njobvu.

Capturing all of the magic and madness of the nation’s favourite guessing game in one glorious extra show, Unmasked will contain an exclusive first interview with that evening’s unmasked celebrity.

Available only on ITV Hub, the programme will become home to all the backstage gossip with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and new recruit Mo Gilligan, as well as taking us behind the scenes to find out what really goes on at the most secretive show on TV.

Ahead of the new series, The Masked Singer: The Story So Far will air on Saturday, December 19 recapping the series to date.

