The Only Way Is Essex spoilers: First look at tonight's series finale

The Only Way Is Essex concludes its new series tonight and here's a first look.

Although there's been months of lockdown, drama has still been brewing amongst the Essex crowd.

This evening, The Only Way Is Essex concludes and in the final episode of the series, Lockie is reunited with Yaz's family. Will he be able to win back their affections?

Elsewhere tonight, Diags and Chloe S go head-to-head as they each organise separate gatherings for the Essex crowd.

Chloe B’s recent liaisons with Harry send shockwaves through Essex, as Saffron jumps to Frankie’s defence and confronts Chloe in an explosive war of words.

Amy and Demi continue to compete for the maid of honour top spot as they organise a stag do for Harry Derbidge.

Meanwhile, Bobby announces his split from boyfriend Matt as he seeks support from those closest to him.

The Only Way Is Essex continues Wednesday at 9PM on ITVBe.

