The cast of Celebs Go Dating's new line up has been confirmed - here's who's looking for love.

Celebs Go Dating will be back on E4 in 2021 with a brand new season with seven single celebrities.

In a new supersized series, the celebs and their potential matches will all bed down together in one very plush mansion. There’ll be dates, drinks and drama, and most importantly, there’ll be nowhere to hide!

So who is on Celebs Go Dating for season 8?

Celebs Go Dating 2021 cast

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry

Chloe said: “I am absolutely buzzing to join the agency for the second time this year! I did the virtual series and loved the whole process but am now really ready for the agents to find me a proper match. Hopefully meeting face to face will help with feeling a real connection.”

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard

Curtis said: “I’m so excited to join the celebs go dating agency. I’m really looking forward to learning more about myself. I can’t wait to see who the agents set me up with. I have not been on many dates in my life, so I’m super excited to explore the dating scene, hopefully I’ll find my version of the perfect woman.”

Actor and Strictly Come Dancing star Karim Zeroual

Karim said: “Sadly, this year I came out of a long-term relationship, but I feel ready now to start dating again and throw myself in the deep end. Hopefully the agents are going to help me find the girl of my dreams!”

Former Hollyoaks and Coronation Street actor, Kimberly Hart-Simpson

Kimberly said: “I’ve joined the agency because I’m 33, still live with my mum and don’t know why I’m still single. I’ve been putting myself out there, and joined pretty much every dating app going, so not sure what I’m doing wrong. Hoping Anna and Paul will help me figure that out and find my perfect match (whatever gender!)”

Made in Chelsea’s Sophie Hermann

Sophie said: “2020 has definitely been a bleak year for dating, how many socially distanced park walks can one go on?! I’ve joined the agency to hopefully find love and not have to spend another lockdown alone. I think the agency will have their work cut out for them, mainly due to my lack of filter and pickiness, but I am putting all of my trust into their hands.”

Internationally renowned DJ, Tom Zanetti

Tom said: “I don’t have a girlfriend; all my businesses have shut down and I’ve been asked to live in a mansion full of gorgeous women and crazy characters for a month. ERMMM, SIGN ME UP!”

Ibiza’s King of Ocean Beach, Wayne Lineker

Wayne said: “After being single for over 2 years, I am so ready to meet somebody I can hopefully spark a romance with. I’ve heard great things about the agency, and that Anna, Paul and Tom give sound advice. I’m excited to see the potential dates that the agents bring to the table, and hopefully learn a few things about myself along the way.”

As always, they will be guided on the path to love by dating agents Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson, while Junior Client Coordinator Tom Read Wilson returns to lend a helping hand. Rob Beckett will also be back delivering his trademark humour as voiceover.

Living with our lucky celebs will be a group of potential matches with whom the celebrities will go on a series of dates. But this time, whether they want to continue the romance, or cut all ties, avoidance won’t be an option because face to face communication is the order of the day. But will the close proximity lead to committed couples, or romantic rivalry?

Celebs Go Dating will air on E4 in 2021.

At the time of writing, all episodes of Celebs Go Dating are available to catch up (for UK viewers) via All 4 here.