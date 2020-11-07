Little Mix The Search recap and results! Watch all of the final performances

Little Mix The Search concluded its performance shows tonight - here's a spoiler-filled recap.

After six weeks of auditions and three rounds of performances, the groups put together by Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock went head to head in the grand final.

Each of the top four bands took to the stage twice with each member of Little Mix scoring the performance out of 100%. Jesy was not present in the live show tonight due to illness.

However the scores and comments from Little Mix didn't determine the winner in the final with viewers voting for their favourite.

In the results, it was vocal and instrument group Since September who won Little Mix The Search with the most votes from viewers.

Recap all the performances below...

YChange - Rap/R&B

Members: Ashley Tragic, Versay, Romina and Eden

Song: Never Forget You - Zara Larsson and MNEK

Scores: 94% - Jade, 95% - Leigh-Anne, 95% - Perrie

Song: Runnin' (Lose It All) - Naughty Boy

Scores: 100% - Jade, 100% - Leigh-Anne, 100% - Perrie

Since September - Vocal and Instruments

Members: Harry, Patrick, Matthew and Jacob

Song: Don't Look Back in Anger - Oasis / Survivor - Destiny's Child

Scores: 94% - Jade, 93% - Leigh-Anne, 93% - Perrie

Song: Drag Me Down - One Direction / Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

Scores: 100% - Jade, 100% - Leigh-Anne, 100% - Perrie

Melladaze - Girl Dance

Members: Megan, Ellie, Liv, Lauren and Aislí

Song: Confident - Demi Lovato

Scores: 94% - Jade, 95% - Leigh-Anne, 92% - Perrie

Song: Get Lucky - Daft Punk

Scores: 95% - Jade, 96% - Leigh-Anne, 93% - Perrie

Nostalia - Female Vocal

Members: Tyler, Shanice, Esther, Tamara and Mya-Louise

Song: No Scrubs - TLC / Shackles (Praise You) - Mary Mary

Scores: 93% - Jade, 94% - Leigh-Anne, 95% - Perrie

Song: when the party's over - Billie Eilish / Diamonds - Rihanna

Scores: 100% - Jade, 100% - Leigh-Anne, 100% - Perrie

Hosted by Chris Ramsey, Little Mix The Search aired on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.