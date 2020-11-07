Little Mix The Search recap and results! Watch all of the final performances

Little Mix The Search concluded its performance shows tonight - here's a spoiler-filled recap.
After six weeks of auditions and three rounds of performances, the groups put together by Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock went head to head in the grand final.
Each of the top four bands took to the stage twice with each member of Little Mix scoring the performance out of 100%. Jesy was not present in the live show tonight due to illness.
However the scores and comments from Little Mix didn't determine the winner in the final with viewers voting for their favourite.
In the results, it was vocal and instrument group Since September who won Little Mix The Search with the most votes from viewers.
Recap all the performances below...
YChange - Rap/R&B
Members: Ashley Tragic, Versay, Romina and Eden
Song: Never Forget You - Zara Larsson and MNEK
Scores: 94% - Jade, 95% - Leigh-Anne, 95% - Perrie
Song: Runnin' (Lose It All) - Naughty Boy
Scores: 100% - Jade, 100% - Leigh-Anne, 100% - Perrie
Since September - Vocal and Instruments
Members: Harry, Patrick, Matthew and Jacob
Song: Don't Look Back in Anger - Oasis / Survivor - Destiny's Child
Scores: 94% - Jade, 93% - Leigh-Anne, 93% - Perrie
Song: Drag Me Down - One Direction / Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
Scores: 100% - Jade, 100% - Leigh-Anne, 100% - Perrie
Melladaze - Girl Dance
Members: Megan, Ellie, Liv, Lauren and Aislí
Song: Confident - Demi Lovato
Scores: 94% - Jade, 95% - Leigh-Anne, 92% - Perrie
Song: Get Lucky - Daft Punk
Scores: 95% - Jade, 96% - Leigh-Anne, 93% - Perrie
Nostalia - Female Vocal
Members: Tyler, Shanice, Esther, Tamara and Mya-Louise
Song: No Scrubs - TLC / Shackles (Praise You) - Mary Mary
Scores: 93% - Jade, 94% - Leigh-Anne, 95% - Perrie
Song: when the party's over - Billie Eilish / Diamonds - Rihanna
Scores: 100% - Jade, 100% - Leigh-Anne, 100% - Perrie
Hosted by Chris Ramsey, Little Mix The Search aired on BBC One.
You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.