Watch Little Mix perform Holiday and Touch mash up on Little Mix The Search

Little Mix opened the latest performance show of Little Mix The Search in style tonight.

The group performed a mash up of recent single Holiday from their newly released album Confetti together with past hit Touch.

The four piece were back together after Jade Thirlwall was not able to attend the first show in person after having to self-isolate.

She returned this evening alongside bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to take to the stage.

You can watch the group's performance in the video above.

In tonight's episode, Little Mix's remaining five bands return for another performance as they compete for a place in the grand final.

The five groups performing are Boy Band New Priority, Female Vocal Group Nostalia, Vocal and Instruments Group Since September, Girl Dance group Melladaze and Rap/R&B group YChange.

Only four can make it through to the series final and stay in the running for the prize, joining Little Mix on their next tour in 2021.

Hosted by Chris Ramsey, Little Mix The Search airs on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.

The grand final will air live on Saturday, 7 November as the public vote for their winner.