Watch celebs get spooked in ITV2's new Ghost Bus Tours

ITV2 is serving up the ultimate pre-Halloween treat tonight with Ghost Bus Tours.

The one-off spooky comedy travelogue - airing at 9PM this evening (October 29) - stars Lady Leshurr, Jordan Davies and Darren Harriott as they go on a ghost hunting mission.

Advertisements

The trio visit one of Eastern Europe's most haunted places, Kerotas Prison.

They’re led by the Ghost Bus Tour guide Anton, a super freaky local who will introduce the celebs to a host of unhinged witnesses and experts.

Their goal is to summon three disturbing spirits - a cannibal who used to eat his cellmates, a demon cleaner who extracts the souls of only buff men and a sadistic scientist who was x-rayed to death by vengeful patients (aka “The Frying Doctor”).

The Ghost Bus Tour culminates with the celebrities being abandoned and left to spend the night in the evil prison.

In these preview clips the trio are seen stepping foot inside the prison for the first time... before being left spooked by a wheelchair.

Will they ever see Anton again? Can they survive on their own? Will Jordan ever stop screaming? The three celebrities are left in no doubt that ghosts are real and they should not be annoyed at any cost!

Ghost Bus Tours airs Thursday 29th October at 9PM on ITV2.