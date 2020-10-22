Celebs Go Dating's next series will reportedly see the celebrities living together.

In a bid to meet the ongoing lockdown rules, the show is set to have its latest cast isolate in a house with one another.

They will then enjoy virtual dates with members of the public as they attempt to find love.

A source told The Sun newspaper it was an ideal way to make sure those signed up won't be exposed to the virus during production.

“They’ll still go on dates with the ‘civilians’ they get paired with but they will be virtual meetings, not face-to-face," the source explained. "If the celebrities who are stuck in each other’s company get embroiled in any rows, mischief or saucy goings-on, they won’t protest too much.

"The cameras will be there to capture it all.”

Celebrities rumoured for the next series include The Chase's Mark Labbett after recently splitting from his partner.

The show recently postponed its next season due to the pandemic, instead airing a virtual spin-off in its place.

Celebs that took part included Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry, reality star Pete Wicks, Love Island's Shaughna Phillips and rugby player and Celebrity X Factor star Levi Davis.

They were set up on a series of dates, either remotely from home, or outdoors adhering to social distancing guidelines.

At the time of writing, all episodes of Celebs Go Dating are available to catch up (for UK viewers) via All 4 here.