Great British Bake Off festive special air date and line up revealed

Here's who's on The Great British Bake Off's 2020 New Year's Day special and when it's on TV.

To celebrate the brand new year, a new one-off special of The Great British Bake Off will air on New Year's Day.

Hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, the Great British Bake Off's latest festive special sees regular series judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith setting some new Year's inspired bakes.

The Great British Bake Off's New Year's special welcomes back Helena Garcia and Henry Bird from 2019, Nancy Birtwhistle from 2014, and 2018 winner Rahul Mandal.

They're all hoping to impress the judges with their skills and creativity and take home the coveted Festive Star Baker title.

Together they’ll see in the New Year with a cosy sing-song round the piano.

The Great British Bake Off's New Year's special will air at 7:40PM on Sunday January 3, on Channel 4.

You'll catch up on the episode and watch online via the All4 player here.

Alongside the New year's special, the Great British Bake Off will also air a Christmas themed episode.

In The Great Christmas Bake Off, the traditional Christmas get-together welcomes back four past Bake Off contestants for a head to head rematch.

The four contestants on the line up are Jamie Finn and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter from 2019, Ruby Bhogal from 2018 and James Hillery from 2017.

The latest series of The Great British Bake Off recently finished on Channel 4, won by 20-year-old Peter Sawkins.

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 later in 2021 for what will be its twelfth series overall.

For now, you can catch up on the full tenth series online via the All4 player.

Meanwhile, applications for The Great British Bake Off 2021 are currently open.