ITV has announced a brand new companion show to The Masked Singer which will air on ITV Hub.

The Masked Singer: Unmasked will accompany the second series of The Masked Singer which returns to ITV in 2021.

The show will be hosted by rising star and self proclaimed The Masked Singer superfan Will Njobvu.

Episodes will be available to stream straight after the main show airs on ITV. Capturing all of the magic and madness of the nation’s favourite guessing game in one glorious extra show, Unmasked will contain an exclusive first interview with that evening’s unmasked celebrity.

Available only on ITV Hub, the programme will become home to all the backstage gossip with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and new recruit Mo Gilligan, as well as taking us behind the scenes to find out what really goes on at the most secretive show on TV.

The new spin-off joins I’m A Celebrity's The Daily Drop, a brand-new companion show for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! that will also air on the ITV Hub.

Hosted by Vick Hope from a virtual studio, the show will give fans an extra opportunity to delve deeper into the action from camp – hear lively opinions and debates and get all the latest gossip.

Vick said this week: "I'm so excited to be hosting I'm A Celebrity...The Daily Drop on ITV Hub. I’m A Celeb is such a brilliant show, loved by so many, and exactly what we all need right now.

"I’m very grateful to get to be a part of the stellar team behind it and can’t wait to see what this series has in store!"

Brand new episodes will be available exclusively on the ITV Hub from 7am the morning after each main show airs and can be watched at any time.

Other original ITV Hub series this year includes Britain’s Got Talent companion show Britain’s Got Talent Unseen, as well as The TOWIE Years, a ten part series celebrating a decade of The Only Way Is Essex.

Last month, the ITV Hub launched EarlyBe, an opportunity for viewers to have a first look at all the very best programming from ITVBe, including The Only Way Is Essex, The Real Housewives of Cheshire and Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for ITV, said “It is exciting to be making two brilliant new companion shows for the Hub.

"It is both important for the evolution of the Hub and great to be broadening our slate of original commissions.”