God Shave The Queens: RuPaul's Drag Race UK spin-off coming to BBC Three

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are set to return in a brand new series for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

God Shave The Queens is a new eight-part fly on the wall docu-series which will launch online in November.

A synopsis from the BBC reveals: "Fresh from their Drag Race debut, God Shave The Queens follows the vibrant queens as they take on the next biggest ride of their lives, performing live on their first ever Drag Race UK tour.

"Hosted by Drag Race legend Alyssa Edwards, the tour carries The Vivienne, Baga Chipz, Divina de Campo, Cheryl Hole, Blu Hydranga, Sum Ting Wong, Vinegar Strokes, Scaredy Kat, and Gothy Kendoll to packed arenas across six cities, from Newcastle to London, Birmingham to Manchester.

"The series picks up only a few days after The Vivienne was crowned the UK’s First Drag Race Superstar, with the queens in rehearsal. They are working on big, highly choreographed numbers and individual performances that showcase their individual talents from circus skills to killer moves, high octave ranges to comedy capers, and power ballads to pure drag glamour.

"The girls are riding high on the love of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and the high jinks, fun, and sisterly camaraderie is plain to see."

God Shave The Queens will allow Drag Race fans to see their favourite queens in a whole new light, revealing more about the queens and also meeting some of their closest celebrity friends and partners.

The BBC add: "The Drag Race UK tour is a gruelling one and big characters jostle for shoulder pad space. For some, the stage isn’t their natural habitat, choreography isn’t their thing, organisation skills don’t come easy, and when sickness hits the cast can they recover to serve a sickening tour?

"Come on and join the party as we go onstage, backstage and behind the scenes as our cameras capture all the goings on between your favourite UK queens. Here comes the drama, mama! God Shave The Queens follows the queens through the good, the bad, the sickness and the madness and BBC Three will be the only place to exclusively view it in the UK."

RuPaul said: "I'm so delighted to send my first court of British queens out to the four corners of the realm - spreading their message of light, love and laughter, and sharing their sweet sensitive souls with the people."

BBC Three will release the eight-part series as a boxset on BBC iPlayer, launching in early November.

