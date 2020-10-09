tellymix
Advertisements

Little Mix The Search spoilers: Get a first look at this week's contestants!

Posted by Josh Darvill
little mix week 3

Here's a sneak peek at the final audition episodes of Little Mix The Search as it continues this Saturday and Sunday night.

The new series follows Little Mix as they put together six unique bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars.

Advertisements

The opening episodes saw the group put together a boyband and mixed group while the next two instalments featured a girl vocal group and a mixed vocal & instrument group.

In this weekend's final audition episodes, Little Mix form a Girl Dance Group and a Rap R&B Group.

As always, contestants will perform individually for Little Mix and will need at least three yeses from Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to make the band room. They'll then perform alongside one another at a concert audition in front of a live audience before the final line up of the band is decided.

The six bands will go head to head in the performance shows, starting next weekend, with the winning band joining Little Mix on their next UK tour.

For now, see some of the acts hoping to make the bands this weekend below...

Little Mix: The Search begins 7PM on Saturday night, October 10, on BBC One and iPlayer and continues at 6:45PM on Sunday, October 11.

Liv

Liv
Liv

 

Megan

Megan
Megan

 

Nataya

Nataya
Nataya

 

Advertisements

Rhea

Rhea
Rhea

 

Fiaa

Fiaa
Fiaa

 

Jolie

Jolie
Jolie

 

Lauren

Lauren
Lauren

 

Versay

Versay
Versay

 

Romina

Romina
Romina

 

Nimsay & Elderado

Nimsay & Elderado
Nimsay & Elderado

 

Kyrome & Fabian

Kyrome & Fabian
Kyrome & Fabian

 

Ashley

Ashley
Ashley

 

Little Mix The Search airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

Advertisements

You can watch and catch up on episodes online via BBC iPlayer.

Pictures: Modest TV

More on: Reality TV