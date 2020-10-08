Little Mix heading to cinemas with LM5: The Tour Film

Little Mix are heading to cinemas with their LM5: The Tour Film.

The concert film, recorded at the final show of the tour at London’s iconic O2 arena, will be in screens across the world on November 21 and 22.

Tickets will go on sale on October 15 from LittleMixTourFilm.com.

Following the release of their fifth studio album LM5, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall embarked on LM5 The Tour in 2019, taking in 40 arenas across Europe, including Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, UK and Ireland. They sold over 400,000 tickets including an almighty 5 sold out shows at the 02 London.

In a career spanning set of nineteen songs the group perform hits such as Shout Out to My Ex, Woman Like Me, Wings and Touch, joined by guest appearances from London legend Stormzy on ‘Power’ and long-term collaborator Kamille on More Than Words.

Little Mix have established themselves as the world’s biggest girl band – they have sold over 50 million records worldwide, collected over 17 million Spotify listeners, received over 3 billion YouTube views and collated 12 billion streams.

Their new studio album, Confetti, will be released on November 6. You can pre-order the album here