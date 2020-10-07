Celebrity Karaoke Club sees Rachel Stevens duet with Scarlett Moffatt

Brand new music entertainment show Celebrity Karaoke Club continues with a special duet.

The ITV2 series is back tonight (Wednesday, October 7) at 10PM on ITV2.

Tonight’s episode of Celebrity Karaoke Club sees the favourite famous faces, Scarlett Moffatt, Courtney Act, Jess Wright, Luke Kempner, Judi Love and David Potts battle it out on stage in the hope of becoming the ultimate karaoke star.

In this first look clip from this evening's show, you can watch a special duet between Rachel Stevens and Scarlett Moffatt.

They perform S Club 7 classic Bring It All Back in the third episode of the series.

Meanwhile, after last week's latest elimination, tonight sees singer Diana Vickers join the competition and the race for the karaoke crown.

On signing up, Diana said: "When I initially got approached about the series, it just sounded like really good fun! It was very much like go into a karaoke bar and have a great time.

"It sounded like so much fun and a good laugh. I didn’t know everyone that was doing it and obviously that is part of the surprise. I love karaoke and it is one thing that I have really missed. After lockdown, and when things were starting to open up, my friends and I were like, 'shall we see if the karaoke bar is open?'"

She continued: "This series is really all about everyone having a laugh. I really didn’t take myself too seriously and I am not too sure how good I sound! It was more about going up there, performing, getting everyone’s attention and it is basically a night out.

"I think people shouldn’t expect a serious X Factor competition or anything like that – it is literally being a fly on the wall on a great night out at a karaoke bar with a fab group of people. We all really went for it!"

Diana added: "Obviously, it would be great to win but it is more about having a laugh and taking it for what it is – a fun night out!"

As always, at the end of the episode, another celeb will be eliminated.

Celebrity Karaoke Club continues tonight at 10PM on ITV2