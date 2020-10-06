Married At First Sight 2020 UK couples, episodes and how to watch full series online

Married At First Sight 2020 is here - meet the cast of the new series as it launches on TV and online.

Married at First Sight returns for a brand-new series, as four new brave single people marry a complete stranger who they meet for the first time on their wedding day.

Having been selected from over 7000 applicants and after undergoing rigorous interviews and psychological tests, the four singletons put their trust in a brand-new panel of elite matchmakers to find them their perfect partner.

Watch Married At First Sight UK on TV and online

The new series will start on TV on Channel 4 at 9:30PM on Tuesday, October 6.

The series has four episodes which will air weekly.

Alternatively, the full series will be available to watch online via All 4 here straight after the first episode airs.

Married At First Sight 2020 cast - who are the couples?

There are just the two couples on the cast of Married At First Sight UK's fifth season.

Michelle and Owen

Michelle is a 25-year-old primary school teacher from Hastings, Kent while Owen is a 31-year-old IT sales manager from Sheffield.

Shareen and David

Shareen is a 47-year-old an events/sales manager and mum to three grown-up-daughters who lives in Llanelli, Wales. David is a 56-year-old sales director from Solihull with two teenage children.

Meanwhile the new line up of relationship experts includes two of the world's most experienced professional matchmakers who, between them, have successfully paired thousands of couples.

There's American dating guru Paul C Brunson, known as the real-life Hitch and Oprah's 'Love Doctor', and leading UK matchmaker Gen Gresset. They're supported by insight and analysis from clinical psychologist Dr Angela Smith.

Married At First Sight spoilers

In Episode 1, the four singletons receive the exciting news that they have been matched by the experts. But it doesn't go down well with one mother-of-the-bride, when primary school teacher Michelle reveals all to her family. Will it work out for better or for worse when she walks down the aisle and marries IT sales manager Owen at first sight?

The big day also looms for divorced dad-of-two and businessman David, who's been paired with mum-of-three and events manager Shareen. They're both looking for lasting love second time around. Will they find it on their unconventional wedding day?

In Episode 2, Michelle and Owen have an awkward start to married life, leaving them questioning their fledgling romance. And David and Shareen hit a bump in the road on their honeymoon.

In Episode 3, as the newly-weds prepare to move in together, the pandemic hits Britain. Owen and Michelle's lockdown love-in leads to a dilemma. David and Shareen enjoy a romantic getaway.

In Episode 4 (the final episode), after four months as husband and wife, Owen and Michelle have a make-or-break decision, as they deal with living 250 miles apart. David and Shareen grapple with finding common ground.

Married At First Sight airs on Channel 4 from Tuesday, October 6 at 9:30PM.

Watch episodes weekly or online via All 4 here.

