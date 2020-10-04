Little Mix have been named the UK's richest reality TV stars with a reported £50 million fortune.

The singers top a 2020 Reality TV rich list, nine years after first rising to fame on The X Factor.

Compiled by The Sun newspaper, the group - made up of Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards - have seen their wealth increase by £5 million over the past year.

As well as music and touring, the group have cashed in with sponsorships, product endorsements and most recently their own BBC One show, Little Mix The Search.

The group beat the likes of Made In Chelsea's Spencer Matthews and former TOWIE star Mark Wright to top the list.

Another X Factor star, Rylan Clark-Neal, is at Number 7 on the ranking with a reported worth of £6.3 million.

Rylan competed on The X Factor in 2012 but has since made a career for himself as a presenter. He currently hosts Strictly It Takes Two on BBC Two, Ready Steady Cook on BBC One and Supermarket Sweep on ITV, together with his own show on Radio 2.

Meanwhile a number of Love Islanders have also made the list.

The richest are Love Island 2016 runners up, Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland who between them have a reported £5 million fortune.

2018 winner Dani Dyer is supposedly worth £2.4 million while 2019 runners up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are also worth a reported £2.4 million together.

Amber Gill, Megan Barton-Hanson and Amber Davies all also made the list, which you can see in full here.