Little Mix The Search spoilers: Get a first look at this weekend's contestants!

Posted by Josh Darvill
little mix week two contestants

Here's a sneak peek at the latest episodes of Little Mix The Search as it continues this weekend.

The new TV talent show sees Little Mix creating six different bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars.

Last week's opening episodes saw the group put together a boyband and mixed group. This weekend's two instalments follow Little Mix as they create a girl vocal group and a mixed vocal & instrument group.

The talented hopefuls are auditioned individually before performing alongside one another at a concert audition. Only the most impressive will make it through to the final line-up, to battle it out in the performance shows.

The winning band will join Little Mix on their next UK tour.

But it all starts in the audition room where contestants must get at least three yeses from Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

See some of the acts hoping to make the bands this weekend below...

Little Mix: The Search begins 7PM on Saturday night, October 3, on BBC One and iPlayer and continues at 6:45PM on Sunday, October 4.

Tamara

Tamara

 

Tyler

Tyler

 

Riley

Riley

 

Esther

Esther

 

Liz

Liz

 

Jack

Jack

 

Jacob

Jacob

 

Matthew

Matthew

 

Patrick

Patrick

 

Harry

Harry

 

Shanice

Shanice

Little Mix The Search airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

You can watch and catch up on episodes online via BBC iPlayer.

Pictures: Modest TV

