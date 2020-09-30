Little Mix The Search tickets: Be in the audience for the performance shows

Tickets are now available to be in the audience for Little Mix The Search's performance shows.

Little Mix's The Search welcomes singers to become members of the next big band mentored by Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The singers who make it into the six new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including vocal coaches, song writers and producers.

They will go head to head in a series of performance shows later this year and tickets to be in the audience are now available.

Little Mix The Search tickets

You can request FREE tickets online via Applause Store here. Tickets are limited and are sent randomly to a select few of those that apply so good luck!

The age limit for the audience is 14 with those under 18 needing to be accompanied by adult.

Filming at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in Wembley, audiences will be seated together in groups of 4 to 5 people from the same household or support bubble.

The performance shows will be hosted by critically acclaimed comedian Chris Ramsey and feature exclusive performances from Little Mix and the bands.

A teaser reads: "You are exclusively invited to join global superstars Little Mix live in the studio at their brand-new, hit entertainment series for BBC One, in which they have formed six completely different bands.

"The incredible bands will now go head to head, performing for their chance to make it through to the next show and move one step closer to winning a career-launching prize like no other; a support slot on Little Mix's 2021 UK Tour."

If you prefer to stay at home, Little Mix airs Saturday and Sunday nights.

The show airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.