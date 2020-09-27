TOWIE spoilers: Pete Wicks and Chloe Sims in tense confrontation

Pete Wicks and Chloe Sims attempt to hash out their differences on The Only Way Is Essex this weekend.

TOWIE continues tonight at 9PM on ITVBe with its landmark tenth anniversary season.

Despite the months of lockdown, drama has still been brewing amongst the Essex crowd.

In this first preview clip from Sunday's show, although Chloe S and Pete have put their differences aside it appears Chloe S is still left frustrated with Pete's attitude towards their friendship.

Meanwhile this evening, Yaz and Lockie’s relationship reaches new heights as Yaz suspects she could be pregnant. Are the pair ready to take their relationship to the next level?

Ella and Kelsey make big plans as they go house-hunting and look to move in with each other. Meanwhile, Tom makes a play for Ella and asks her out on a date.

Amber and Courtney jump to Chloe B’s defence as they accuse Harry of lying to Frankie.

And elsewhere, Charlie Sims returns to the scene as Harry tries to build a bond with Frankie’s brother.

The Only Way Is Essex continues Sunday, 9PM on ITVBe

When to watch TOWIE on TV and online

The new season of The Only Way Is Essex - the 26th to air to date - is on Sundays and Wednesdays at 9PM on ITVBe.

ITVBe can be found on channel 131 on Sky, 119 on Virgin Media and 26 on Freeview. You can also catch up on episodes for free via the ITVHub.

You can also stream episodes from the new season of The Only Way Is Essex online via Amazon Prime Video with ITVHub+.

