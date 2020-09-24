A new podcast has been announced to accompany Little Mix's new TV talent show, Little Mix The Search.

BBC Sounds has teamed up with Little Mix for a new seven-part podcast series which launches on 27 September.

Weekly episodes will be hosted by Megan Jayne Crabbe aka ‘Bodyposipanda’ and Stephanie Yeboah author of ‘Fattily Ever After’ as they go behind the scenes of Little Mix’s debut reality competition.

They'll be chatting to Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as they reflect on their own time in a reality competition as well as their new and current experience of mentoring the contestants.

The podcast will also catch up with the newly created bands to recap each week’s episode and discuss the highs and lows of the competition as well as the highly anticipated drama each week.

Megan said: “As a lifelong Mixer I've been training for this moment and I'm ready to get all the backstage gossip and find out exactly what it's like to be competing for the gig of a lifetime.

"I can't wait to chat with Perrie, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Jesy about how it feels to be the ones in the judging seat - the pressure, the excitement, the wardrobe choices... I heard Little Mix were looking for recruits, and I am here to represent. Salute!”

Stephanie added: "I'm excited to be joining Megan and working on this podcast Little Mix The Search on BBC Sounds! As a huge music and talent contest fan, I can't wait to chat about the creative and technical processes behind making a band, and chatting with Little Mix to find out all the behind the scenes action".

Listen to Little Mix The Search Podcast on BBC Sounds from Sunday 27th September at 8PM.

Picture: BBC