Yaz shows her appreciation for Lockie in tonight's The Only Way Is Essex with a special poem.

TOWIE is back tonight (September 23) at 9PM on ITVBe with its new season.

After months of lockdown, drama and romance has still been brewing amongst this glamorous crowd.

In Wednesday's latest episode, Yaz and Lockie’s rekindled relationship continues going from strength-to-strength, as Yaz pens a romantic poem showing her appreciation for Lockie.

You can watch a first look clip in the video below...

Meanwhile tonight, Clelia is left frustrated with Bobby after comments he made towards her. Saffron acts as a mediator to try and bring the pair back together.

Frankie and Chloe B finally come face-to-face after rumours of Chloe B and Harry’s behaviour at a past event have swirled around Essex. Will Frankie stand by her man or listen to Chloe B’s side of the story?

Olivia contemplates her future in Essex as she considers moving back to Manchester full-time to be closer to her fiance.

Elsewhere, Diags enlists the help of Chloe S to fulfil his bucket list before he turns 30.

The Only Way Is Essex continues tonight, 9PM on ITVBe.

When to watch TOWIE

The 2020 season of The Only Way Is Essex airs both Sundays and Wednesdays at 9PM on ITVBe.

ITVBe on channel 131 on Sky, 119 on Virgin Media and 26 on Freeview. You can also watch episodes via the ITVHub.

You can also stream episodes from the 2020 season of The Only Way Is Essex online via Amazon Prime Video with ITVHub+.

