Harry Derbidge makes a return to TOWIE as he spills all on upcoming wedding

Harry Derbidge makes his return to TOWIE his weekend as he spills all on his upcoming wedding.

TOWIE returns at 9PM on Sunday night (September 20) on ITVBe with its tenth anniversary series.

Advertisements

Despite months of lockdown, drama has still been brewing amongst this glamorous crowd.

In the latest episode, Harry Derbidge returns to the scene and dishes the details on his upcoming wedding, as cousin Amy and friend Demi compete for the maid of honour top spot.

You can watch a first look preview in the video below...

The Only Way Is Essex continues Sunday, 9PM on ITVBe

Advertisements

Meanwhile in Sunday's episode, Chloe S and Pete finally meet each other after months of no contact as they aim to settle their differences. Is it too late for the besties to rekindle their friendship?

Elsewhere, Chloe B and Olivia come face-to-face in an explosive war of words while Chloe M surprises Courtney with a friendship ceremony in a bid to show her appreciation for their bond, as Courtney grows worried they could be drifting apart.

Plus, the girls take up a new hobby as Amy starts a book-club with Georgia and Saffron while

When to watch TOWIE

The latest series of TOWIE is broadcast both Sundays and Wednesdays at 9PM on ITVBe.

ITVBe is on channel 131 on Sky, 119 on Virgin Media and 26 on Freeview. You can also stream episodes for free via the ITVHub.

You can also watch episodes from the latest series of TOWIE online via Amazon Prime Video with ITVHub+.

Picture: ITVBe