Jake Wood tipped for I'm A Celebrity after quitting EastEnders

Jake Wood has been tipped to take part in this year's I'm A Celebrity after quitting EastEnders.

The actor is best known for playing EastEnders character Max Branning for the past 15 years.

He left the BBC One soap earlier this year, saying: "I’ve had 15 wonderful years at EastEnders and have made some truly great friends.

"I’ll of course miss everyone there but I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds."

With his schedule now free, Jake's been tipped for a stint in the I'm A Celebrity camp.

A source shared with The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "He would love to go into the jungle.

"He thinks it would be a great challenge for him and he has of course seen how well other ­EastEnders stars have done on the series."

Although no names have been officially confirmed for this year's I'm A Celeb line up, the source added that the show's team had "some phenomenal names" already signed to the cast.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will launch on ITV later this year.

Presented by Ant and Dec, the programme typically launches in November.

As yet it's not been announced where the show will take place. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the series last year was filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the typical trials returned with winner Giovanna Fletcher crowned Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new location.

It was claimed in June that the show was optimistic about returning to its usual location in Australia, subject to the country's travel and quarantine restrictions.