The Apprentice 2020 start date as Best Bits replace cancelled series

The Apprentice 2020 has been cancelled - but a new series of Best Bits episodes are on their way.

Filming for this year's series was halted in March due to the ongoing global health crisis.

It was announced in June that the show would not be airing at all this year.

Instead, a six-part series of Best Bits will air on BBC One from Thursday, October 1.

A statement from the show's producers said previously: "Sadly we have decided to postpone The Apprentice for 2020.

"Production safety and the wellbeing of everyone involved in the show is our number one priority.

“While this is understandably disappointing news, viewers will still be able to get their weekly fix of memorable tasks, favourite candidates and boardroom bust ups alongside brand new insights from Karren, Claude, Lord Sugar and many more from the past 15 years in a special highlights series airing on BBC1.”

As for when the next series will start on TV, Lord Sugar previously said that the show could air next Spring but may not be back until autumn 2021.

"Could be back in Spring 2021 or skip a whole year and back in October 2021," he said in response to a fan question on Twitter.

Lord Sugar added: "The BBC has a selection of candidates ready to go from the last recruitment process in March. They will be called on once we have the green sign to start filming @bbcapprentice."

With The Apprentice not making it to screens this year it's the first time since 2005 without a series airing.

The Apprentice Best Bits airs on BBC One from Thursday, October 1.

Last year's series was won by Carina Lepore with her bakery business.

Picture: BBC