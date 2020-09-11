The Celebrity Circle line up 'revealed' for new Channel 4 series

The line up of celebrity contestants on The Celebrity Circle have reportedly been revealed.

It was confirmed earlier this year that The Circle will return for a third series in 2021 together with a first ever Celebrity special.

The Celebrity Circle, as part of Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer campaign, will air across a week next year.

Those taking part, as first reported by The Sun newspaper, are:

Actress, singer and dancer Denise van Outen

YouTuber Saffron Barker

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby

Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz

A source shared: "The creators wanted to really mix things up for the first celeb-only version, and they really feel they’ve achieved that with these signings."

While no names have been officially announced for the line up just yet, also rumoured to be taking part is Radio DJ Roman Kemp who won I'm A Celebrity last year.

The Circle and its new celebrity spin-off will welcome back host Emma Willis together with narrator, comedian Sophie Willan.

In The Circle, contestants live in individual apartments and befriend on another using only an online social media platform. In the popularity game where anyone can be anyone players rate each other based on whom they like – and dislike.

Competing against each other, the most popular players gain power and unpopular players get blocked.

Only once blocked, and before leaving the show, do eliminated players get to meet other players in person for the first time.

Filming will take place under the latest safety guidelines, with no studio audience or live shows.

You can watch the first two series of The Circle online now on All 4.