Celebrity Karaoke Club start date and line up confirmed for ITV2 series

Celebrity Karaoke Club is the new ITV2 singing series - here's all you need to know.

The truly unique music show will see a line up of celebrities going head to head in karaoke competition, taking part in both solo performances and group battles.

In a twist, the people they will have to impress are their fellow competitors as every celebrity karaoke singer is also a karaoke judge. At the end of each episode one celeb will be sent home, with new celebrities joining the competition.

Celebrity Karaoke Club start date

Celebrity Karaoke Club will start at 10PM on Wednesday, September 23 on ITV2.

Episodes will air weekly for six weeks.

You'll able to watch both on TV on ITV2 and online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Celebrity Karaoke Club line up

Those confirmed for the celebrity line up over the six episodes are...

TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt

Comedian and Loose Women favourite Judi Love

Comedian and TV host Joel Dommett

International drag queen and entertainer Courtney Act

TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp

Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts

TV and radio presenter Melvin Odoom

Reality star Jessica Wright

Comedian and impressionist Luke Kempner

Singer and actress Diana Vickers

Drag Race’s Baga Chipz

Singer-songwriter Tallia Storm

Love Island's Samira Mighty

Meanwhile, in between the rounds the stars can grab a cocktail at the bar or have a good old gossip about their rivals in the toilets, because when the singing stops, the competition really begins.

Can the stars form alliances with their fellow competitors and let popularity propel them to victory? Or will they rely on their performance to steal the top spot?

