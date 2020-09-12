Celebrity Karaoke Club start date and line up confirmed for ITV2 series

Celebrity Karaoke Club is the new ITV2 singing series - here's all you need to know.
The truly unique music show will see a line up of celebrities going head to head in karaoke competition, taking part in both solo performances and group battles.
In a twist, the people they will have to impress are their fellow competitors as every celebrity karaoke singer is also a karaoke judge. At the end of each episode one celeb will be sent home, with new celebrities joining the competition.
Celebrity Karaoke Club start date
Celebrity Karaoke Club will start at 10PM on Wednesday, September 23 on ITV2.
Episodes will air weekly for six weeks.
You'll able to watch both on TV on ITV2 and online and catch up via the ITV Hub.
Celebrity Karaoke Club line up
Those confirmed for the celebrity line up over the six episodes are...
TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt
Comedian and Loose Women favourite Judi Love
Comedian and TV host Joel Dommett
International drag queen and entertainer Courtney Act
TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp
Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts
TV and radio presenter Melvin Odoom
Reality star Jessica Wright
Comedian and impressionist Luke Kempner
Singer and actress Diana Vickers
Drag Race’s Baga Chipz
Singer-songwriter Tallia Storm
Love Island's Samira Mighty
Meanwhile, in between the rounds the stars can grab a cocktail at the bar or have a good old gossip about their rivals in the toilets, because when the singing stops, the competition really begins.
Can the stars form alliances with their fellow competitors and let popularity propel them to victory? Or will they rely on their performance to steal the top spot?
Celebrity Karaoke Club will air on ITV2 from Wednesday September 23.