Geordie Shore: Their Story cast and start date confirmed for new spin-off

A host of Geordie Shore stars are set to return for a special series.

New spin-off show Geordie Shore: Their Story will see cast members from the MTV show looking back on their time on the show.

Each episode will feature a different cast member sharing the highs and lows of their experience on Geordie Shore as well as their life now.

Those confirmed on the cast include Charlotte Crosby, Marnie Simpson, Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasaei.

Also appearing are Aaron Chalmers, Gaz Beadle, Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry, Abbie Holborn and James Tindale.

The series will start on Tuesday, September 22 at 10PM on MTV.

For now, Geordie Shore's newest series continues Tuesdays at 10PM.

MTV is available on Sky 126, Virgin Media 134 and channel 309 on BT TV, TalkTalk Plusnet via YouView.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via NOW TV or MTVPlay.

The series was filmed before the current lockdown and social distancing restrictions.

The cast of series 21 of Geordie Shore sees a trio of newbies: X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star Amelia Lily, True Love or True Lies winner Louis Shaw, and call centre worker Ant Kennedy.

They join a returning cast of favourites including Abbie Holborn, Chloe Ferry and James Tindale.