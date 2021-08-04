Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestants get cartoon themed codenames

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 celebrities have been given cartoon themed codenames to keep their identities hidden.

Each year the celebs who have signed up for the show are 'banned' from using their real names when preparing for the series, such as in meetings, rehearsals and going for wardrobe fittings.

Instead, they get various codenames to use to keep their real identities a secret until the line up is revealed.

Former Strictly contestants Scott Mills explained in the past: "They're so worried about it leaking out... Obviously the papers try and guess all the time.

"They try and keep it under wraps so much, that they give everyone code names every year. I felt like I was in James Bond - it was so cool."

For 2021, the celebs have been given names of famous cartoon characters.

On Wednesday the first three celebs were confirmed for the line up. McFly's Tom Fletcher went by the name of Buzz Lightyear, actor and comedian Robert Webb was Spongebob Squarepants and TV presenter AJ Odudu was Marge Simpson.

Further names for the 2021 cast are to be confirmed in the coming days.

Last year's codenames were fruits while in 2019 it was superheroes and in 2018 saw Cheese-based alter egos. In 2017, the codenames were based on Greek and Roman Gods and for 2016, celebs had Shakespeare themed monikers.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will begin in October on BBC One.