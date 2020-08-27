ITV2 has announced a brand new dating series called The Cabins.

The new show "challenges singletons to the most revealing first date of their lives," say ITV.

Advertisements

The cast of singles will be throwing out the rule book and deleting their dating apps as they attempt to find true love.

From the moment they meet, couples will immediately move in together as they enjoy a first date in their very own exclusive log cabins, complete with simmering hot tubs and set in beautiful surroundings within the UK.

Nestled together in their intimate cabins, the singletons will have quality time to really get to know their date.

From heartfelt moments or declarations of love, to awkward silences and difficult dating conversations, viewers will be able to follow all the antics and find out if the sparks fly or quickly fizzle out.

Advertisements

Having made it through the first 24 hours they then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together - or call it a day and walk away.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions said: “This is a fantastic new format which challenges young people to delete the apps and attempt to date face to face, with no distractions.

"We’re thrilled to be bringing this show to ITV2 viewers who will have front row seats, eavesdropping on our couples as they attempt to find true love.”

Michael Mannes, Managing Director of programme makers 12 Yard, said: “We are delighted ITV2 have commissioned the series and can't wait to get into full production on what we hope will be a big hit with this exciting new twist on the reality dating format".

The Cabins is based on the show Let Love Rule which already airs in Sweden and the Netherlands.

Casting is currently underway for the new series of The Cabins. To apply, applicants need to email [email protected]

The series will air on ITV2 soon.