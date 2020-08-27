Katherine Ryan is to front a new jewellery competition show on BBC Two.

All That Glitters is a brand new talent search to find Britain’s most brilliant jeweller.

Unfolding inside a specially built workshop, the six-part contest is built on the extraordinary skills of eight talented jewellers from all walks of life.

The BBC tease: "The materials they are working with are some of the most valuable objects on earth: gold, silver, diamonds and sapphires. And they will be doing so in the real world, as their workshop is nestled in the heart of Birmingham’s historic Jewellery Quarter, home to the highest concentration of jewellery businesses in Europe and some of the UK’s best diamond cutters, gold bullion dealers and gemmology labs."

Each week the contestants will battle it out to make real clients’ dreams come true, transforming emotion into objects of beauty that last forever.

The challenges will explore the wildly different styles and aesthetics that can be found across different types of jewellery and some will even be inspired by the world’s most famous and coveted pieces. Every episode is bursting with science, history, and culture: from molecular structures to ancient Egyptians to red carpet styles.

Katherine will host with judges Solange Azagury-Partridge and Shaun Leane who will decide which contestant will be named Jeweller of the Week and who will be heading home.

Eight jewellers will enter the workshop… but only one can prove they are a cut above the rest and claim the All That Glitters crown.

Katherine said: "I am so delighted to be a part of the beautiful show that is All That Glitters. I've always loved wearing jewellery and it's fascinating to learn about the intricate process of making these pieces.

"I'm in awe of the skill and artistry of our eight jewellers, who manage to transform the client's emotion into objects of beauty that last forever."

Katherine Ryan is to air on BBC Two.

An air date is to be confirmed.