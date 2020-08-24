ITV2 casting for new cooking based dating show - apply now

ITV2 is casting for a brand new cooking based dating show.

The tentatively named Love Bites will see two singletons paired up in a creative cook off.

Each episode will feature one singleton who is looking for love. Three fellow single cooks will each prepare a three course meal. After tasting all three, the singleton which of the cooks to date.

Inviting applications, ITV said: "Are you single and looking for love? Do you cook or fancy having a go? If so, you’ve come to the right place.

"A brand new dating series is looking for fun, outgoing singles for a creative cook-off.

"So if you’d like to be the person picking or fancy trying your hand at cooking, we’d love to hear from you. We’re not looking for experienced cooks, just people who are happy to have a go."

You can apply online via the ITV website here.

You must be at least 18 years of age.

Applications will close on Friday, September 25 2020.

Details on when the series will air on TV are to be announced.