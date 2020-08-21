MasterChef: The Professionals to move to BBC One for its new series

MasterChef: The Professionals will move to BBC One for its next series.

The 13th competition will be a six-week series and see judges, Michelin-starred chef, Marcus Wareing; highly-reputed chef, Monica Galetti, and celebrated MasterChef judge, Gregg Wallace, side-by-side once again to preside over the UK’s most revered cooking competition.

Advertisements

Thirty-six more contestants will demonstrate their outstanding skills, commitment and creativity to convince the judges they are worthy of the highly esteemed title.

MasterChef: The Professionals has been BBC Two’s highest rating cookery series for the past three years.

It will move to BBC One for the new series later this year.

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content, said: “MasterChef is one of the channel’s biggest brands and following the impact of Covid on the production of original programming it feels like the time is right to move ‘The Professionals’ to BBC One and find an even wider audience.”

Commissioning Editor for the BBC, Carla-Maria Lawson, added: “MasterChef: The Professionals has uncovered and nurtured some incredible culinary talent over the years whilst also reflecting changes in the way we eat out.

"It’s never been a more challenging time for these talented professionals and it’s exciting that they’ll be able to showcase their skills to the BBC One audience.”

Advertisements

Shine TV’s Executive Producer for MasterChef, David Ambler, commented: “This year’s MasterChef: The Professionals is a fantastic competition.

"Although it has been filmed in very difficult times for the hospitality industry, the series has uncovered some really exciting culinary talent which the MasterChef judges are delighted to share with the BBC One audience.”