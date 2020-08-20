Junior Bake Off gets new judge as Ravneet Gill replaces Prue Leith

Junior Bake Off has announced a brand new judge for its upcoming series.

Junior Bake Off sees youngsters aged between 9 and 15 enter the famous tent to show off their baking skills.

A spin-off to the Great British Bake Off, Junior Bake Off was last on our screens in November 2019, fronted by Harry Hill with judges Prue Leith and Liam Charles.

A new series is now in production with new judge Ravneet Gill who will takeover from Prue who could not take part due to schedule clashes.

Sharing a picture of Ravneet together with returning judge Liam and host Harry on Twitter, the show's official account posted: "As Junior Bake Off resumes filming, a new judge joins Liam and Harry Hill. Say a very warm hello to the wonderful Ravneet Gill! #GBBO"

Prue said: "I am so sorry not to be doing Junior this year, delays to filming meant that there was a clash with schedules.

"But I’m delighted to welcome Rav to the Bake Off family and hope she enjoys working on the show as much as I have."

Junior Bake Off typically sees 20 contestants taking part, starting the competition with two separate week-long heats facing Technical Bakes and Showstopper challenges.

Only the best will get through to the third and final week, having put their cake, biscuit, bread and pastry-making skills to the test.

An air date for the next series is to be confirmed. You can watch past series of the Junior Bake Off online via All4.

Meanwhile the main series of the Great British Bake Off has finished filming after production was delayed due to the pandemic.

It's expected to still make it to TV this year albeit slightly later than usual.