The Masked Singer UK series 2 has been confirmed with brand new panellist Mo Gilligan.

After a hit first outing earlier this year, a second season of The Masked Singer UK has started filming.

Advertisements

Comedian Mo Gilligan will join the panel this year alongside returning panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

Due to current travel restrictions, Ken Jeong - who also appears on the US version - will not be a regular part of the show but hopes to make a guest appearance.

Mo Gilligan said: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

Ken Jeong added: “I had so much fun on season 1 of The Masked Singer UK, I told the team nothing short of a global pandemic would stop me from coming back for Season 2! I am gutted because I truly love working with Joel, Rita, Davina, Jonathan and everyone at Bandicoot and ITV.

Advertisements

"I hope when things start to normalize I can return and offer my expertise on all things British, like the Australian Open. Please take care, be safe, and as the title of the show suggests, wear a mask.”

Meanwhile Joel Dommett is back to host the unique guessing game.

Joel Dommett said: “I’m super excited to have Mo on The Masked Singer panel. He is one of the best comedians around right now and I’m proud to have him on the team! He will provide the good guesses and good looks that Jonathan and I struggle with.”

Across eight shows a fresh cast of twelve celebrities, complete with new and ever flamboyantly elaborate character costumes, will be singing and concealing their identities as they attempt to stump viewers and the panel alike on who they could possibly be.

Advertisements

The new line-up will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the first series winner, Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee and triumphed over an eclectic and unexpected range of singers that numbered politician Alan Johnson, singers Kelis, Justin Hawkins, Skin, Jake Shears and Katherine Jenkins, footballer Teddy Sheringham, comedian Jason Manford and TV personality Denise Van Outen.

The Masked Singer UK series 2 will air in 2021 on ITV. The last series started in January.