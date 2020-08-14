Rylan may leave Celebrity Gogglebox due to mum Linda's ill health

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed he and mum Linda may not be able to continue on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The pair first appeared on the special Channel 4 show in 2019 and returned for the latest series earlier this year.

Advertisements

But Rylan says his mum's health may mean the duo won't return next year.

Rylan previously praised the NHS for saving her life when she contracted sepsis in 2018 while also living with severe Crohn's disease.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It'll be a year away now, we were really lucky to be part of the first one and the second one. It'll all just depend on what we're doing and if my mum's well enough.

"We're never gonna say never we don't know what position we're going to be in eventually."

Advertisements

Rylan went on to say that his mum was "not dealing with her fame" after winning over viewers on the Channel 4 series.

"She doesn't really know. She's not on social media and I'm never gonna let her be," he said.

Alongside Rylan and Linda, other celebs on the latest Celebrity Gogglebox line up included actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Ted (Eddie) Boxshall, TV personalities and couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and Love Island host and narrator (and couple), Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Just like in the main series, they turn their hand to being the country’s most opinionated viewers for a brand new series.

Celebrity Gogglebox is currently airing Friday nights at 9PM on Channel 4.

You can watch episodes and series of Celebrity Gogglebox via the All 4 player.