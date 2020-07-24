Prue Leith 'won't take part in latest Junior Bake Off due to health fears'

Prue Leith will reportedly not be a part of the next series of Junior Bake Off.

A spin-off to the Great British Bake Off, Junior Bake Off was last on our screens in November 2019, fronted by Harry Hill with judges Prue Leith and Liam Charles.

Junior Bake Off sees youngsters aged between 9 and 15 enter the famous tent to show off their baking skills.

The Sun reports that the series 6 is set to begin filming soon but 80-year-old Prue has had to pull out due to the pandemic.

"Producers realised that under-16s were essentially impossible to quarantine in the same way you would adults, so to be on the safe side Prue is only going to do the main series," a source said.

It's not yet been confirmed who, if anyone, will take her place as a judge alongside Liam.

Junior Bake Off sees 20 contestants taking part, starting the competition with two separate week-long heats. Across five episodes, each heat will feature 10 bakers who will face Technical Bakes and Showstopper challenges.

Only the best will get through to the third and final week, having put their cake, biscuit, bread and pastry-making skills to the test.

An air date for the next series is to be confirmed.

You can watch past series of the Junior Bake Off online via All4.

As for the main series, it was recently announced that producers were confident that the show would make it to air this year after filming was delayed.