Four celebrities make up the cast of Celebs Go Dating's 2020 virtual spin-off.

The line up of celebrities on Celebs Go Virtual Dating have been revealed ahead of the E4 series starting tonight.

E4 say the new five-part series will "bring all the dating drama of its sister show, but with the added challenges of video vetting love matches and trying to find that spark on a socially distanced date."

The celebrities will be set up on a series of dates, either remotely from home, or outdoors adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Celebs Go Virtual Dating line up

First up is TOWIE heart-throb Pete Wicks who previously appeared on the main show.

He said “I’m excited to be heading back to the agency. Anna, Paul and Tom give great advice, and I’m looking forward to getting a slightly different Celebs Go Dating experience this time around.

"Lockdown has really made me realise that I am ready to have someone to share my time with, instead of just my dogs! Hopefully this time I can leave the agency with a girl on my arm, not another Sam Thompson!”

Geordie Shore lass Chloe Ferry is next. She said “I am absolutely buzzing to join the agency! So many of my friends have been through the Celebs Go Dating process and absolutely loved it. I can’t wait to see what advice the agents can give me, and if they can help me find me a worldie.”

Joining them are professional rugby player and Celebrity X Factor star Levi Davis. He said “After being single since I was 18, I am so ready to meet somebody I can hopefully spark a romance with.

"I’ve heard great things about the agency, and that Anna, Paul and Tom give sound advice. I’m the biggest overthinker in the world, so looking forward to seeing what advice the agents can give me. I can’t wait to see what happens!”

Love Island favourite Shaughna Phillips completes the line up. She said “I’m so excited to join the Celebs Go Virtual Dating agency, I’m feeling hopeful that the experience won’t be as bad as my previous dating fails!

"I’m really looking forward to learning more about myself, and hopefully becoming a pro-dater. I just can’t wait to see who the agents set me up with, hopefully they might open my eyes to more guys who might tickle my fancy!”

Helping the celebs will be dating agents Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson, assisted by junior Client Coordinator and celeb confidante, Tom Read Wilson.

Celebs Go Virtual Dating will air weekly on Monday nights at 10PM on July 27 for five weeks.

Episodes will be available to watch online via All 4. Picture: E4/Lime Pictures