Geordie Shore series 21 is here! When does it start and who's on the cast? Here's all you need to know!

Geordie Shore first aired on MTV in 2011 and has since broadcast an impressive 20 series.

Now Season 21 is about to begin - here's all you need to know.

Geordie Shore Season 21 air date

Geordie Shore 2020's newest series start date has been confirmed for Tuesday, July 28 at 10PM on MTV.

MTV is available on Sky 126, Virgin Media 134 and channel 309 on BT TV, TalkTalk Plusnet via YouView.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via NOW TV or MTVPlay.

The series was filmed before the current lockdown and social distancing restrictions.

Geordie Shore 2020 cast + Instagram usernames

The cast of series 21 of Geordie Shore sees a trio of newbies: X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star Amelia Lily, True Love or True Lies winner Louis Shaw, and call centre worker Ant Kennedy.

They join a returning cast of favourites including Abbie Holborn, Chloe Ferry and James Tindale. Sam Gowland and Tahlia Chung depart the cast.

Beau Brennan (@beaujaybrennan)

Abbie Holborn (@abbieholborn)

James Tindale (@jamesgshore)

Nathan Henry (@nathanhgshore)

Chloe Ferry (@chloegshore1)

Bethan Kershaw (@bethan_kershaw)

Natalie Phillips (@natgshore)

Amelia Lily (@amelialily11)

Louis Shaw (@louushaw)

Ant Kennedy (@louushaw)

