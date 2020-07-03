Celebrity MasterChef 2020 results and spoilers

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 is here - who's taking part and what are the results so far?

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 - the 15th series so far - is currently airing three times a week on BBC One.

The show is again hosted by Gregg Wallace and John Torode while India Fisher narrates.

Here's a full recap of who's taking part and who's left so far...

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestants and results

The stars on the Celebrity MasterChef line up will be split into four groups of five who will take part in the heats each week.

Those that avoid elimination in the heats will go forward to the semi-final week in a bid to make it through to the grand final.

Here are the contestants in the heats and results so far...

Heat 1 (From July 1)

SEMI-FINALIST: Judi Love - Stand-up comedian and Loose Women panellist

SEMI-FINALIST: Thomas Skinner - The Apprentice contestant

ELIMINATED: Myles Stephenson - Recording artist in X Factor winning group Rak-Su

ELIMINATED: John Barnes - Former footballer and manager turned pundit

ELIMINATED: Shyko Amos - Death In Paradise star

Heat 2 (From July 8)

Phil Daniels - Quadrophenia actor

Baga Chipz - RuPaul's Drag Race UK star

Sam Quek - Gold medal winning Olympic hockey player

Karen Gibson - Kingdom Choir conductor

Dom Littlewood - TV presenter

Heat 3 (From July 15)

Felicity Montagu - Star of This Time with Alan Partridge and Bridget Jones's Diary

Amar Latif - Presenter

Gethin Jones - TV presenter

Jeff Brazier - TV presenter

Lady Leshurr - Singer

Heat 4

Judy Murray - Tennis coach and the mother of Andy and Jamie Murray

Crissy Rock - Actress and comedian

Pete Wicks - TOWIE star

Riyadh Khalaf - Broadcaster

Sir Matthew Pinsent - Gold medal winning Olympic rower

The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous winners, Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 airs on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC/Shine TV