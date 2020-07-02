Glow Up 2020 results, winner, contestants and spoilers from series 2

Glow Up 2020 has arrived on BBC Three - here are the contestants, results and winner - SPOILERS!

Hosted by Stacey Dooley, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star is back for series 2 with 10 MUAs competing.

Industry legends Val Garland and Dominic Skinner are back on the judging panel, ready to choose who glows and who goes, as they whittle down the Make-Up Artists (MUAs) one by one before crowning this year’s Glow Up star.

Glow Up contestants and results

WINNER: Ophelia (Instagram: @necropheliac)

RUNNER UP: James Mac Inerney (Instagram: @jmac_mua)

THIRD PLACE: Eve Jenkins (Instagram: @evejenkinsmua)

ELIMINATED WEEK 7: Hannah Cunningham (Instagram: @__empty_alien)

ELIMINATED WEEK 5: Bernardo 'Berny' Ferreira (Instagram: @bernyferr)

ELIMINATED WEEK 4: Brandon Gaunt (Instagram: @beautybybrandong)

ELIMINATED WEEK 3: Jake Oakley (Instagram: @theonlyjakeoakley)

LEFT WEEK 3: Keziah Joy Saunders (Instagram: @artbeautychaos)

ELIMINATED WEEK 2: Shanice Croasdaile (Instagram: @shanicemua_)

ELIMINATED WEEK 1: Ashley H Mac (Instagram: @ashleyhmac)

Watch Glow Up series 2 online

Glow Up Season 2 airs on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer here.

New episodes are available on BBC iPlayer each Thursday from 7pm, running for eight episodes between Thursday 14 May and Thursday 2 July.

In the final episode, the top three MUAs go head to head to be crowned winner of Britain’s Next Make-Up Star. But first they’ll have to overcome their biggest Professional Assignment to date as they have been booked to lead their own make-up master class at one of the world’s most famous department stores– Harrods.

The next day in Glow Up HQ the MUAs take on their final Creative Brief– they must create a look on the theme of evolution, demonstrating who they were before they started this competition and who they are now.

Once the Creative Brief is over, the judges must decide which MUA has fallen at the last hurdle and which two head into the final Face Off, with only one being crowned winner of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star 2020.